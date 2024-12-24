Turkey expands battery field with over USD1B investment

(MENAFN) Turkey’s battery industry secures investments exceeding USD1 billion this year, supported by incentives and regulations aimed at achieving an energy storage capacity of 80 gigawatt-hours by 2030.



The global growth in energy storage systems is mirrored in Turkey, where two cell production facilities and approximately 100 lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants of varying scales are actively operational.



Positioning itself as a regional hub for battery technology, Turkey is working to reach its 80-gigawatt-hour goal as part of the HIT-30 investment initiative.



Kadem Usta, the head of the Turkish Cell, Battery Pack Manufacturers and Suppliers Association, highlighted the significant global advancements in the battery sector this year.



“The integration of renewable energy and recycling initiatives stood out globally, while Turkey’s HIT-30 incentives and related projects were pivotal in accelerating investments and fostering growth in battery production and energy storage systems,” Usta stated.



He added that new facilities with a capacity of up to 5 gigawatt-hours are planned for Ankara, Istanbul, the Aegean city of Izmir, and Kocaeli in the northwest.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109025970