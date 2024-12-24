164 conflicts between Ukraine’s Defense Forces and Russian army

(MENAFN) Since the starting of the day, December 23, there have been 164 conflicts clashes among Ukraine’s Defense Forces and Russian on the frontline, with the most Russian assaults witnessed in the Pokrovsk region.



This was stated by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Facebook, giving functional data at 16:00 on Monday, December 23, in line with Ukrinform.



"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire frontline has increased to 164," the message states.



In accordance with the General Staff, the Russian army pursue to use aviation, such as directed air bombs, and make assaults on all eastern and southern fronts in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the line and taking the crucial steps to avoid advances in the defense.



According to reports, the Russian army attacked the towns of Bachivsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy areas using artillery and aircraft.



