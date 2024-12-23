South Korean Team Develop An Iron Man Robot
South Korean researchers have developed a lightweight, wearable
robot designed to help paralyzed users regain mobility, enabling
them to walk, overcome obstacles, and climb stairs,
Azernews reports.
The team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and
Technology (KAIST) Exoskeleton Laboratory stated that their goal is
to create a robot that seamlessly integrates into the daily lives
of people with disabilities.
Kim Seung-hwan, who himself suffers from lower limb paralysis
and is a member of the KAIST team, demonstrated a prototype that
helped him walk at a speed of 3.2 km/h (2 mph), climb stairs, and
take side steps to slide onto a bench, writes Reuters. "It can come
to me wherever I am, even when I am sitting in a wheelchair, and
help me get up, which is one of its distinctive features," Kim
said.
The active exoskeleton, called the WalkON Suit F1, is made of
aluminum and titanium, weighs 50 kg, and is powered by 12
electronic motors that simulate the movements of human joints
during walking. To ensure the user's balance, the robot is equipped
with sensors on the soles and upper body, which track 1,000 signals
per second and predict the user's movements. The lenses on the
front of the robot function as eyes, analyzing the environment,
determining the height of stairs, and detecting
obstacles-compensating for the lack of sensory abilities in users
with complete paraplegia.
