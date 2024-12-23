Information About Encirclement Of Ukrainian Forces On Vremivka Front False Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information about the encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units in Makarivka on the Vremivka front, spread by media, is false.

This was stated by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of (OSG) on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

The command noted that the analysis by some observers and independent experts of sources whose data does not align with the dynamics of the combat situation leads to false conclusions about the existence of such a situation.

"Spreading unverified information can not only mislead the audience but also endanger the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and complicate their ability to carry out combat (special) tasks to repel the enemy's armed aggression," emphasized the Khortytsia OSG.

According to the command, the Ukrainian Defense Forces units continue to destroy the enemy's superior forces to slow down and halt their offensive actions.

"We remind that the disclosure of any information regarding the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as well as the movement and positions of our troops, the location of objects and units, is classified under current Ukrainian law," warned the Khortytsia OSG.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the situation on the Vremivka front is difficult, with Russian troops carrying out over 40 assaults per day for several days in a row, but it is incorrect to speak of a possible encirclement of the Ukrainian troops.