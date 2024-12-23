New Ambassadors Of China, Saudi Arabia, Serbia Start Work In Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ambassadors of China, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia have launched their diplomatic missions in Ukraine.
That's according to the official Telegram channel of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrinform reports.
"Letters of credence. Today, the new ambassadors of China, Saudi Arabia and Serbia begin their diplomatic missions in Ukraine.
Zelensky congratulated the ambassadors on the start of their diplomatic work in the country and talked with each of them, according to the report.
“We hope for increased cooperation between our countries," the post says.
As reported, decrees on the appointment of new ambassadors to a number of countries have appeared on the website of the President's Office.
