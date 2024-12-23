Egypt, Jordan Underline Importance Of Syria's Unity, Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Dr. Bader Abdelaati and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated on Monday, the importance of supporting the Syrian state and respecting its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Spokesman for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Ambassador Tamim Khilaf, said that the remarks came during a phone call that Abdelaati received from the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, during which they discussed the most prominent developments in Syria, including the results of recent visit by the Jordanian minister to Syria.

The two ministers stressed, according to the spokesman, the importance of enhancing coordination between regional and international actors with the aim of supporting Syria and the efforts of the Syrian people to rebuild their homeland and institutions through a comprehensive political process owned and led by Syria in which all components of the Syrian people participate and guarantee their rights. (end)

asm







MENAFN23122024000071011013ID1109024841