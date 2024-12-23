عربي


Qatari Plane Carrying Aid In Support Of Syrian People Arrives In Beirut

12/23/2024 3:02:30 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived today, December 23, at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, carrying humanitarian aid, including food and shelter supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to the brethren in the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's supportive stance toward Syria, and its continued support for the fraternal Syrian people.

The Peninsula

