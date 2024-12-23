Egyptian Society Of Real-Estate Appraisers To Hold International Conference In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Society of Real-Estate Appraisers (ESREA) will hold its second international on 18 January 2025, at the Semiramis Intercontinental Hotel in Cairo. The conference, titled“The Appraisal and its Role in Supporting the National Economy,” will be held under the auspices of the Regulatory Authority (FRA). Mohamed Farid Saleh, Chairperson of the FRA, is scheduled to attend.

Egyptian Society of Real-Estate Appraisers conference aims to explore the role of real estate appraisal in supporting the national economy. Discussions will focus on the use of real estate appraisal as a tool for ensuring stability in the real estate market, enhancing investor confidence, and re-evaluating company assets. The conference will also examine how real estate appraisal can enhance real estate asset ownership and facilitate the financing of major projects to support growth in the real estate sector.

Khaled Salah Al-Mahdi, Vice President of the Society and Chairperson of the Organising Committee, will be among the attendees. Representatives from the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) are also expected to participate.

The conference will highlight the importance of cooperation between financial market regulators and financial institutions. Additionally, it will address the need to keep pace with regional and international developments in real estate appraisal and financing standards.

Abdel Naby Marzouk, a board member of the society and chairperson of the Scientific Committee, stated that the conference will cover topics such as the relationship between real estate appraisal and non-banking financial institutions. Discussions will also include the role of financial regulatory bodies in regulating and supporting the real estate appraisal industry, along with recent developments in the international appraisal profession. The role of international associations and standard-setting organisations will also be addressed.

Mohamed Abd El-Rahman, General Secretary of the society, added that sessions will be held on the re-evaluation of company assets. These sessions will aim to reflect the impact of recent changes in Egyptian laws on company values and their capacity to increase financing for their activities.

Ahmed Hassan Anis, Chairperson of the Egyptian Society of Real-Estate Appraisers, will lead the conference.