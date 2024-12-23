Only 12 Aid Trucks Delivered Food, Water To Northern Gaza Over Past 2.5 Months - Oxfam

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Oxfam has raised the alarm over the "dire" humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, reporting that only 12 aid trucks have successfully delivered food and water to the area over the past two and a half months.

In a statement issued on Monday, the nongovernmental organisation attributed the limited aid access to deliberate delays and systematic restrictions imposed by the Israeli military, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It noted that of the 34 trucks permitted entry into northern Gaza during this period, only 12 were able to distribute assistance to Palestinian civilians facing severe shortages.

Oxfam stressed that since October 7, 2023, when Israel intensified its military operations in Gaza, both Oxfam and other international humanitarian organisations have been largely unable to deliver critical aid to the area.

The statement noted that by early December, humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza were inundated with pleas for help from individuals stranded in homes or shelters, many of whom had exhausted their supplies of food and water.