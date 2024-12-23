NITI Aayog Launches Youth Innovation Challenge 2024-25

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi,

Dec 23 (KNN)

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Citi Foundation, have announced the seventh edition of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge for 2024-2025.



This year's program specifically targets innovations that enhance opportunities and well-being for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The initiative, to be implemented in partnership with AssisTech Foundation (ATF), India's leading organisation in Assistive innovation, welcomes applications from young entrepreneurs, including those with disabilities.



The challenge focuses on three key areas: Inclusive and Accessible Assistive Technology, Inclusive Educational Technology and Skilling Solutions, and Accessible and Inclusive Care Models.

Youth Co:Lab, established in 2017 through a partnership between UNDP and Citi Foundation, has made significant strides since its 2019 launch in India.



The program has reached over 19,000 people and supported more than 2,600 youth-led social innovation and entrepreneurship teams through six national theme-specific dialogues.

During the virtual launch, Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in India, emphasised the program's commitment to youth empowerment, noting that this edition marks the first time the initiative has prioritised startups by and for persons with disabilities. She stressed the importance of disability-inclusive development in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of ATF, highlighted the transformative potential of emerging technologies in improving the lives of PwDs, citing examples such as AI-enabled mobility assistance for visually impaired individuals and AR/VR applications for autism learning support.



The collaboration between ATF, UNDP, and AIM aims to leverage these technological advances to create meaningful impact in the disability sector.

(KNN Bureau)