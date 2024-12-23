Adult Diaper Market Growth Accelerates Towards $19.3 Billion By 2031, Driven By 6.0% CAGR TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adult Diaper Market

The growing elderly population and increased and hygiene concerns are likely to drive the adult diaper demand during the forecast time frame

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global adult diaper , valued at US$ 11.6 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 20.1 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of personal hygiene, the rising geriatric population, and advancements in product design and comfort.Greater financial freedom has resulted in an increase in the popularity of personal and feminine hygiene goods. Governments all throughout the world are encouraging men and women to use sanitary items. Adult diapers are being made cheaper by governments in poor countries. These actions are expected to drive the adult diaper industry forward in the forthcoming years.In-Depth Data, Powerful Decisions: Request Your Sample!Dementia is the world's sixth-largest cause of mortality and one of the primary causes of impairment and incontinence among the elderly. As a result, the growing geriatric population is fueling the growth of the adult diaper business.Key Takeaways from the Market Report.The Disposable sub-segment had a 42.0% revenue share in 2022..The North America market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast time frame..The Europe market accounted for 20% of the global market in 2022..Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a stable rate of 5.9%..North America had the highest value share of the worldwide market, accounting for 41% of the total in 2022.Adult Diaper Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends.Adult diapers are widely used in poor nations because of inadequate sanitary infrastructure. The increased use of smartphones and broadband access is increasing the use of e-commerce to purchase hygiene items..Customers prefer Internet sites over conventional shops to purchase a variety of things since these online stores offer products at cost-effective rates as well as multiple deals and coupons. As a result, expansion in the e-commerce sector is projected to provide suppliers with attractive adult nappy business options..The development of new products is also boosting the adult diaper industry data globally. Disposable adult diapers are increasing in popularity because they provide more comfort than cloth diapers. Natural, sustainable, and environmentally friendly products are becoming increasingly popular in industrialized countries.Global Adult Diaper Market: Key PlayersTransparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global Adult Diaper market report:Essity Aktiebolag, Daio Paper Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Ontex, Procter & Gamble, and Unicharm CorporationThe majority of adult diaper firms are investing in the research and development of novel offerings based on the current market conditions for disposable adult diapers.They are creating non-toxic, allergen-free products out of plant-based components. Online stores are also helping companies increase their market footprint..Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd. released Friends UltraThinza, a'slim' adult absorbent pants, in India in May 2023. This novel item is intended for younger buyers who experience light leakage as a result of illnesses including obesity, prostate difficulties, and postpartum incontinence..Ontex announced the launch of a smart solution to enhance incontinence treatment for patients in February 2021. Global Adult Diaper Market Segmentation.By Product TypeoReusableoDisposableoSwim DiaperoOthers.By StyleoPadoFlatoPant.By MaterialoFluff PulpoCottonoMicrofiberoNon-woven Fabric.By PriceoLowoMediumoHigh.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoE-commerce WebsitesoCompany-owned WebsitesoOfflineoHypermarkets and SupermarketsoDrug StoresoOther Retail Stores.Regions CoveredoNorth AmericaoEuropeoAsia PacificoMiddle East & AfricaoSouth America Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

