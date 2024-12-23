Preloved Brings Thrift Store Revolution To Greater Houston Market And Utah With 3 New Stores

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Preloved will soon land in The Woodlands and Spring in Texas, and Vineyard in Utah as it works to expand across the United States.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Preloved , the revolutionary thrift store brand redefining the consignment thanks to its clean, upscale boutique feel, has just landed three new locations. Tatiana Cirico and Chris Marino purchased the two new units for the Greater Houston Area, bringing Preloved to The Woodlands and Spring for the first time. Pablo Diaz and Moredia Batista also purchased a new Preloved store in Vineyard, Utah.Preloved has earned its reputation as a standout in the consignment industry, offering a clean, bright boutique ambiance that reimagines what thrift shopping can be. The company has seamlessly differentiated itself in the industry with a high quality shopping experience that benefits all parties involved. All sellers keep 65% of the profits from their items, motivating the sale of better quality goods, while shoppers benefit from Preloved prices-a win-win proposition that sets the company apart from competitors.The new store in Utah and the first-time expansion into the Greater Houston area come on the heels of the company's very first Oklahoma location announced earlier this year. The thrift store franchise can also be found in other locations within Utah and Idaho.Preloved is actively looking for like-minded entrepreneurs who believe in creating positive change through a business model that combines sustainability, community, and style. All franchisees benefit from comprehensive support, including training, operational guidance, and marketing strategies.For individuals seeking a quality retail franchise, Preloved may be the perfect fit. Visit to find out more information.ABOUT PrelovedPreloved is a one-of-a-kind thrift store boutique franchise revolutionizing thrifting in America. Sellers enjoy a low-risk booth rental and buyers benefit from gently used items at affordable prices. The brand has been featured on Fox 13 News, Fox 13 The Place, Good Things Utah, and several print publications. To find out more information about Preloved, visit .

