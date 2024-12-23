Eyemyeye Disrupts Multifocal Eyewear Market With Revolutionary AI Fitting Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bernhard Nusser - Ex President EssilorLuxotticaDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eyemyeye , a leading eyewear brand, is set to revolutionize the multifocal eyewear market with its groundbreaking AI fitting solution. This innovative technology, equipped for online shoppers, will not only break the stronghold of traditional retailers but also provide consumers with a more convenient and cost-effective way to purchase eyewear.With the rise of online shopping, traditional retailers have been facing tough competition. However, the eyewear market has been slow to adapt to this trend, with many consumers still relying on in-store experiences for their eyewear needs. Eyemyeye aims to change that with its proprietary AI fitting solution, which allows customers to accurately find their perfect fit online.The AI fitting solution uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze facial features and recommend the best fit for multifocal eyewear. This ensures that every customer receives a personalized and accurate fitting, eliminating the need for in-store try-ons. Additionally, by cutting out the middleman, Eyemyeye is able to offer its products at a 50% lower price, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers."We are thrilled to introduce our AI fitting solution to the world," says Ganesh Iyer, CEO of Eyemyeye. "We believe that this technology will not only disrupt the traditional eyewear market but also provide a more convenient and affordable option for consumers. Our goal is to make eyewear shopping a seamless and enjoyable experience for everyone."Eyemyeye's AI fitting solution is a game-changer in the eyewear industry, and the company is confident that it will make the world go gaga for its products. With its focus on disrupting the market and providing a better online shopping experience, Eyemyeye is set to become a leader in the multifocal eyewear market. For more information, visit their website and experience the future of eyewear shopping.EyeMyEye's momentum is further bolstered by a recent funding round, where the company secured investment from TurboStart Global as part of its $3 million raise. This capital infusion will fuel the company's growth as it pushes toward achieving $20 million in ARR over the next 18 months. In just five months, EyeMyEye has already served over 10,000 consumers, achieving an impressive ARR of $1.2 million with strong repeat purchase rates-a testament to the value and trust it delivers to its customers.Consumers can explore EyeMyEye's revolutionary offerings and learn more about their proprietary AI fitting technology, digital eye exams, and Virtual Try-On capabilities at .About EyeMyEye:EyeMyEye is an AI-enabled eyecare company on a mission to solve global vision problems. With cutting-edge technology, a robust supply chain, and a commitment to affordability, EyeMyEye is transforming how the world shops for eyewear. From single-vision lenses to multifocal glasses, EyeMyEye ensures superior precision, innovative tools, and unbeatable value for consumers worldwide.For Investment inquiries, please contact:Ganesh IyerFounder CEO...

