Modern Heart And Vascular Expands To Provide Advanced Wound Care Services

Wound Care Services in Greater Houston, Texas

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular, in Houston, Texas, Expands to Provide Advanced Wound Care Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular , one of Houston's leading providers of cardiovascular care, announced the expansion of its services to include advanced wound care treatments. These specialized treatments are now available at their Humble and Katy locations.With a focus on comprehensive patient care, their wound care services utilize state-of-the-art techniques and therapies to promote healing and improve patient outcomes. These include:●Negative pressure wound therapy, which employs vacuum dressings to enhance blood flow and remove excess fluid.●Application of topical therapies, such as creams, ointments, and dressings to encourage healing and prevent infections.●Compression therapies to address swelling and improve circulation.●Sharps and topical debridements to remove damaged tissue and stimulate healing.At the forefront of this initiative is Monica M. Jones, RN, Certified Wound Specialist, a dedicated professional with over two decades of nursing experience. A registered nurse in the state of Texas since 2003, Monica has experience in emergency medicine, women's health, and public health.Since 2013, she has maintained a WSOC certification and is skilled in a variety of wound care therapies, including enzymatic and topical treatments, negative pressure wound therapy, compression treatment application, and the use of multiple bioengineered tissues and growth factor applications. Monica is also specialized in both new and established ostomy care, making her a valuable addition to their team.Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , Modern Heart and Vascular, shared his excitement about the new offering:“We are extremely excited to add advanced wound treatment and prevention services to our onsite comprehensive services. We not only care for wounds related to cardiovascular impairments but also diabetic ulcers, chronic wounds, and traumatic skin complications. Our specialized team focuses on healing and preventing skin deficits so our clients can get back to their lives.”For more information or to schedule an appointment for wound care services, please visit or call 832-644-8930.Modern Heart and Vascular remains committed to delivering innovative cardiovascular care that addresses the diverse health needs of their patients. By offering wound care alongside their existing cardiovascular services, they are taking another step toward providing integrated and holistic care to the community.

