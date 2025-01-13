Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas Perform 'Amrit Snan' On Makar Sankranti

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 14 (IANS) The first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, with saints and devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The 13 Akharas participating in the Maha Kumbh are divided into three groups: Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnavite), and Udaseen. The Shaivite Akharas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada, and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

On Tuesday, the administration issued directives to streamline the sacred 'Amrit Snan' for the 13 Akharas, ensuring a smooth and traditional sequence.

According to the schedule, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first to perform the ritual, followed by other Shaivite and Vaishnavite Akharas.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, thousands of devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam to participate in this sacred tradition.

The Maha Kumbh festival, which commenced on Monday with the 'Pavitra Snan,' observed its second day on Makar Sankranti, coinciding with the start of the 'Amrit Snan.'

The administration meticulously planned the sequence to uphold the customs of Sanatan Dharma while ensuring proper timing and discipline.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to devotees via X, stating, "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti,' congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!"

Makar Sankranti, celebrated nationwide, is a testament to India's cultural richness and diversity. Known as Uttarayana in some regions, it marks the sun's transition from Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara).

Observed annually on January 14 (or January 15 during leap years), the festival is dedicated to Surya, the solar deity, signifying the sun's northward movement and heralding a new beginning.

The festival is marked by vibrant celebrations, kite flying, and community gatherings. In rural areas, children engage in traditional customs, going door to door, singing songs, and collecting treats.

Makar Sankranti also marks the seasonal change, bidding farewell to winter and welcoming spring, filling hearts with hope and joy.