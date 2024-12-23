Key Growth Opportunities In The Eastern European Cosmetics And Toiletries Industry 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides an overview of current cosmetics & toiletries scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Eastern European Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Eastern European C&T industry was valued at $18.2 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%, to reach $19.8 billion in 2028. In volume terms, the region is expected to post a CAGR of 0.4% during 2023-28 (the forecast period).

The C&T industry in Eastern Europe remained fragmented in 2023, with the five leading companies accounting for a combined value share of 32.6%. The overall share of private label products in the Eastern European C&T industry stood at 3.4% in 2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Eastern European C&T industry in 2023, with a value share of 29.8%, followed by parapharmacies/drugstores with 14%. Rigid plastics was the most used pack material in 2023, accounting for 45.9% of the total volume, while bottle was the most used pack type, holding a 34.3% share.

With growing concerns around health and environment among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for cosmetics and toiletries products that have a lower impact on the environment and have naturally derived ingredients. Consumers are looking for novel products with toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals. As a result, manufacturers are formulating cosmetics and toiletries products that are sustainable and contain safe ingredients.

Report Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern European cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, analyzing data from 19 countries. It includes analysis on the following:



Market environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

High-potential countries analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various C&T products by sector across high-potential countries in the Eastern European region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern European region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country deep dive: Provides an overview, a demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success stories: This section features some of the most successful C&T manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Eastern European region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the industry.

Competitive environment: Provides an overview of the leading companies in the Eastern European region, as well as analyzing the growth of private label.

Distribution analysis: Provides an analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern European C&T industry in 2023. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, health & beauty stores, direct sellers, chemists/pharmacies, and others. Others include e-retailers, convenience stores, department stores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2023) and growth analysis (during 2023-28) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of C&T products.

Challenges and future outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Eastern European C&T industry. Select industry metrics: Provides insights on patent filings and job analytics by country and theme, as well as on global deals.

Reasons to Buy



Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - Eastern Europe Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Eastern Europe Market Growth Analysis by Country

Eastern Europe Market Growth Analysis by Sector

High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in Eastern Europe

Overview of High-Potential Countries in Eastern Europe

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Value Share Analysis of C&T Sectors

Change in Value Consumption Levels by Country and Sector

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Hungarian C&T Industry



Hungary: Demographic Analysis



Hungary: Market Size Analysis of the Top Five Cities Hungary: Market Size Analysis of Top Five Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Hungarian C&T Industry

Overview of the Polish C&T Industry



Poland: Demographic Analysis



Poland: Market Size Analysis of the Top 10 Cities



Poland: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Polish C&T Industry

Overview of the Romanian C&T Industry



Romania: Demographic Analysis



Romania: Market Size Analysis of the Top Eight Cities



Romania: Market Size Analysis of Top Eight Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Romanian C&T Industry

Overview of the Slovak C&T Industry



Slovakia: Demographic Analysis



Slovakia: Market Size Analysis of the Top Two Cities



Slovakia: Market Size Analysis of Top Two Cities by Sector

Key Trends in the Slovak C&T Industry

Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: SoBio Beauty Boutique Soap For Globe Cleansing Bar

Case Study: Olaplex N.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

Case Study: Silmachy Face Moisturizer

Competitive Environment

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis - by Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis - by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in the Eastern European C&T Industry

Future Outlook of the Eastern European C&T Industry

Select Industry Metrics

Europe Patent Filings

Global Patent Filings

Europe Job Analytics by Company

Europe Job Analytics by Theme Global Deals

