Hamas Claims Killing Three Israeli Soldiers In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Dec 23 (IANS) Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Monday its fighters killed three Israeli and "rescued" Palestinians held by Israeli forces in a house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said its members "stabbed and killed three Israeli soldiers who were on a mission to protect a building." It added that Hamas fighters also seized the Israeli soldiers' weapons and freed several Palestinians held captive.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that three soldiers and officers from the Kfir Brigade were killed by the detonation of an explosive device targeting a military force in northern Gaza.

Earlier in the day, the Hamas-run media office said that more than 50 Palestinians were killed or injured in an Israeli military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The office described the Israeli army's actions as a "horrific, brutal crime," claiming that the camp was stormed by over 17 tanks, bulldozers, military vehicles, and dozens of heavily armed soldiers, supported by drones.

The statement said that the casualties were all civilians, including more than half women and children. It also reported that over 20 housing units were destroyed, as well as significant damage from shelling and explosions.

The Gaza government held both the Israeli military and the US administration responsible for the continuation of these actions, urging the international community to intervene, end the "blatant crimes," and ensure the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

Israel launched a large-scale military offensive against Hamas in Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a cross-border attack by the Islamist group into southern Israel.

Israeli authorities say the Hamas attack killed more than 1,200 people and saw hostages taken back to Gaza.

Palestinian health authorities say the ensuing Israeli offensive has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure.