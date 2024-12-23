President Of Kazakhstan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
Please accept my sincere congratulations and heartfelt wishes on
your birthday.
Thanks to your tireless efforts and visionary policies,
Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable success in strengthening social
stability, economic sustainability, and its international
reputation. Under your wise leadership, the country confidently
moves forward by implementing large-scale projects and improving
the well-being of the people.
I highly appreciate your significant contribution to deepening
the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, based
on centuries-old friendship and mutual support.
Our countries have great potential for further developing close
mutual cooperation. I am confident that, through our joint efforts,
we will increase our achievements and elevate Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan
multifaceted interstate relations to a new level of productive
collaboration.
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you good health, prosperity for
your family, and continued success in your presidential activities
for the benefit of brotherly Azerbaijan.
Respectfully,
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
