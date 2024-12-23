President Of Kazakhstan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and heartfelt wishes on your birthday.

Thanks to your tireless efforts and visionary policies, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable success in strengthening social stability, economic sustainability, and its international reputation. Under your wise leadership, the country confidently moves forward by implementing large-scale projects and improving the well-being of the people.

I highly appreciate your significant contribution to deepening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, based on centuries-old friendship and mutual support.

Our countries have great potential for further developing close mutual cooperation. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will increase our achievements and elevate Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan multifaceted interstate relations to a new level of productive collaboration.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you good health, prosperity for your family, and continued success in your presidential activities for the benefit of brotherly Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan