'Over 1,200 Trucks Cross Jaber Border Since Reopening'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 1,234 trucks have crossed the Jaber border crossing between Jordan and Syria since its reopening, head of the Association Owners of Clearance and Companies Deifallah Abu Aqouleh said on Sunday.

Abu Aqouleh said that 132 of the trucks that crossed into Syria have carried Jordanian exports to the northern neighbour and Lebanon, 540 transit trucks travelling between Aqaba, Syria, and Lebanon, 434 trucks transporting goods from Syria to Jordan, and 118 empty trucks, Al Rai Arabic daily reported.

Before the closure of the crossing, he said that 490 trucks were stationed at the Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone. "Of these, around 301 trucks have been relocated, leaving around 189 trucks still awaiting movement."

"Efforts were underway to transfer them to their designated unloading points," he said.

Abu Aqoula urged the government to reduce fees for Jordanian and Syrian trucks and reinstate the tariff rates set in 1999 and 2009, stressing that this would help stimulate trade, revitalise the truck industry, and boost operations at the Aqaba Port.