Sharvari Has Made A List Of Romantic Book Titles She Will Read

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Sharvari is currently spending her holiday time reading romantic suggested by her fans.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the she is reading currently. She revealed that she is reading The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, which follows a Ph.D. candidate and a professor at Stanford University who pretend to be in a relationship.

Sharvari also shared that the book has been suggested by her fans.

“Thankyou for your romantic recommendations I've made a list of all the book titles y'all Dm'd me. Most of y'all suggested - The Love Hypothesis.. So here goes! Excited to read it,” she wrote as the caption.

Sharvari, who is gearing up for her next“Alpha”, had recently shared that being the youngest spy is beyond a dream come true for her.

She expresses,“Honestly, I didn't even realise this fact until recently when I was doing success interviews for Munjya's 100 crore feat and it was pointed out to me! Being the youngest spy of YRF Spy Universe is beyond a dream come true.

She said that it is a responsibility and an extraordinary opportunity rolled into one.

“I have been a fan of these huge blockbuster films and the incredible superstars who have graced the screen as spies in this universe. To be a part of this legacy truly feels special. The YRF Spy Universe has a 100 percent hit rate and I hope Alpha extends this brilliant feat by giving people a visual experience that they can never forget!”

“Alpha”, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari began her career as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015, before making her acting debut with Kabir Khan's war drama series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She ventured into films with the comedy“Bunty Aur Babli 2.”