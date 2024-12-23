Major Banks Support Financing For Robbiki Leather City Factories

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cairo for and Developments (CIRA) has announced an exclusive opportunity to acquire 43 fully equipped factories for leather production in the third phase of Robbiki Leather City. This offering marks a significant milestone in advancing Egypt's leather and aligns with the nation's strategy to develop integrated industrial clusters.

With only two days remaining to apply, investors are encouraged to submit their applications electronically via the Digital Egypt Industrial Platform. The available factories, designed to meet various production capacities, include:



20 factories, each spanning 2,000 square meters

6 factories of 1,000 square meters 17 smaller units of 121 square meters, featuring heights of up to 10 meters

To accommodate diverse business needs, investors can combine multiple units. Each factory is optimized for leather production and related industries, offering cutting-edge infrastructure, access to advanced marketing, technological training, and spaces for international and local exhibitions.

This offering features unprecedented financial facilities to support investors. Factory prices are based on the actual 2021 cost of infrastructure and construction, ensuring affordability. Key financial options include:



A 25% down payment

Installment plans up to six years at a 10% interest rate A 7% discount for full cash payment

Additionally, partnerships with leading banks-including the National Bank of Egypt, Bank of Alexandria, and the Export Development Bank of Egypt-offer tailored financing solutions for purchasing machinery, equipment, and working capital.

Investors benefit from significant export incentives, including a 50% rebate on export burden recovery for products manufactured within Robbiki Leather City. The third phase aims to establish a comprehensive manufacturing base for finished leather goods, attracting both local companies and global brands. It completes the leather value chain, from tanning to final product manufacturing, creating an integrated hub for exports.

Robbiki Leather City's strategic location connects it to key ports, including Ain Sokhna, Adabiya, Suez, Port Said, Damietta, and Alexandria. The city boasts:



A modern internal and external road network

Proximity to major highways such as Cairo-Ismailia, Cairo-Suez, and the Regional Ring Road Accessibility to the Administrative Capital and other key economic hubs

During a recent meeting between Nahed Youssef, Chairperson of CIRA, and Gamal El-Samalouti, Head of the Chamber of Leather Industry, industry leaders praised Robbiki Leather City's exceptional facilities. The project is a transformative leap for Egypt's leather sector, adhering to global standards for environmental compliance and infrastructure.

Prominent leather investors have expressed strong interest in reserving both large-scale and SME-focused factories. The government's support, facilitated by the Ministry of Industry and the Industrial Development Authority, has been instrumental in advancing the project.

Robbiki Leather City aims to be a leading industrial hub with economic, environmental, and social diversity. Its integrated facilities, modern communication services, and advanced training programs position it as a center for innovation and growth in the leather industry.

This offering represents an unparalleled opportunity for investors to participate in a landmark project that combines strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and robust financial support.



