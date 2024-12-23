Ministers Of Housing, Environment Discuss Collaborative Efforts On Waste Management, Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sherif El-Sherbiny, of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, and Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, met to discuss ongoing cooperation between their ministries, focusing on waste management and related environmental initiatives.

El-Sherbiny emphasized the ministry's priorities, including maximizing the benefits of sludge from sewage treatment, recycling demolition and waste, identifying central waste collection areas in new cities, and developing an integrated waste collection system.

Fouad highlighted several joint initiatives, particularly regarding sewage projects and waste management in areas like Obour, which fall under the Urban Communities Authority. She also addressed the need to regulate the conditions of sewage stations to prevent the dumping of industrial waste.

She stressed the importance of clearly defining roles and responsibilities among the relevant ministries and reiterated the continued work of the 1010 Committee, which monitors sewage stations and ensures that new stations undergo environmental impact assessments. Additionally, they discussed plans to operate a triple treatment plant for the Kalabshaw drain.

Regarding waste management in new cities, Fouad emphasized the necessity of reviewing waste systems in 14 new cities to ensure compliance with the waste law. She underscored the need for proper waste infrastructure in city designs and the importance of developing or enhancing existing systems where necessary.

The ministers also discussed the waste system implementation in East Cairo, particularly in cities like Shorouk, Badr, Obour, New Cairo, and Tenth of Ramadan. Fouad noted the ongoing project in Tenth of Ramadan, supported by the World Bank, which is establishing an integrated waste city. She highlighted the need for coordination between the two ministries to maintain the system's continuity.

El-Sherbiny shared that the Ministry of Housing plans to establish waste landfills in specific cities, with efforts to create similar facilities in others lacking such infrastructure. He stressed the importance of a clear vision for waste management, noting that many citizens have voiced concerns about waste-related issues.

To address this, El-Sherbiny instructed the Ministry of Housing's team to identify potential landfill sites and report these locations to the Ministry of Environment within a week for further review and disposal planning.



