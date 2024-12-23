عربي


Group Of Individuals Awarded For Their Contributions To Development Of Sports In Azerbaijan ORDER

12/23/2024 9:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding a group of athletes and sports experts for their significant contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

According to the Order, four individuals were awarded the “Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” while ten others received the“Taraggi” (Progress) Medal.

Additionally, two individuals were granted the honorary title of “Honored Physical Culture and Sports Worker” for their exceptional contributions to advancing sports in Azerbaijan and their high professionalism. Three others were awarded the individual pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their long-term, effective work in the development of sports in the country.

