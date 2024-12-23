Canon and Amazon win default judgment in the U.S. against counterfeiters of camera accessories

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Tokyo, Japan, 23 December 2024 – Canon Inc., Canon U.S.A., Inc. (“Canon”), Amazon.com, Inc., and AmazonServices LLC (“Amazon”) have obtained a default judgment in a lawsuit filed in May 2023 against sellers engaged in the illegal sale of counterfeit “Canon” camera batteries and chargers in the Amazon store in the U.S.



The legal action was filed in May 2023 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against 29 selling accounts which sold camera batteries and chargers in the Amazon store in the U.S., alleging infringement of Canon's trademark rights. After the commencement of the lawsuit, none of the defendants contested Canon’s claims in court, and in November 2024, the Court issued an order permanently enjoining defendants from all infringing acts and awarding damages, ruling in favor of Canon and Amazon.



Canon aggressively pursues counterfeiters in the United States and around the world to protect its customers from fake and potentially unsafe products, which unlawfully use the Canon name, as well as to protect the value, trusted reputation, and loyalty that the Canon brand has acquired over decades in producing high-quality, safe, and reliable products.



Sales of counterfeit goods on e-commerce websites are increasing due to the dramatic growth of the e-commerce market, and Canon and Amazon are collaborating in fighting against counterfeiters to protect our customers. This joint lawsuit was filed as a part of our ongoing collaboration. Canon will continue to take strict action to eradicate counterfeits.









