Phars Films presents the song launch of South Indian superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ at Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications)

Dubai, UAE - December 23, 2024: Phars Films hosted South Indian superstar Mohanlal in Dubai for the highly anticipated song launch of his directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, a 3D fantasy for children produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.



The launch ceremony, held at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall, saw the superstar engaging with audiences and fans, sharing his experiences of directing his first movie after an illustrious nearly five-decade long career as an actor.



Adding to the excitement, scores of visitors at Dubai Mall and Mohanlal's fans were treated to the grand unveiling of the movie’s title song “Isabella” on the biggest OLED screen in the world above Dubai Aquarium. This breathtaking sequence, shot entirely underwater, showcased the adventurous spirit of the film and its commitment to delivering groundbreaking cinematic experiences. The visually stunning song launch generated massive excitement, setting the stage for the film's upcoming release.



Mohanlal’s fans also enjoyed an exclusive preview of the film’s enchanting soundtrack, promising to immerse audiences in the magical world of this fantasy epic.



Speaking about his directorial debut with this project, Mohanlal remarked, "It's a fantasy film filled with actors from Spain and Portugal. It will be a one-of-a-kind film. Directing a film is a dream come true. Barroz is not just a story; it’s a journey of imagination and emotion."



The partnership between Phars Films and Aashirvad Cinemas underscores their shared commitment to elevating cinematic experiences.



Reflecting on this collaboration, Mr. Ahmad Golchin, Chairman of Phars Films, said, "Life has come full circle. Thirty-nine years ago, I released Malayalam’s first 3D fantasy film ‘Kuttichathan’ in the UAE cinemas. Now, its big brother or as I call it 'Badachathan' starring Kerala's biggest star Mohanlal returns to this region with his 3D movie."



Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure is a multilingual fantasy adventure set for release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, aiming to captivate audiences across diverse regions. The film explores themes of magic, guardianship, and treasure hunting, brought to life with state-of-the-art 3D cinematography.



Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas under the leadership of Antony Perumbavoor, with support from Dr. B. Ravi Pillai, the film represents a significant milestone in Indian cinema. With a stellar cast and groundbreaking visual storytelling, Barroz is poised to redefine the fantasy genre.



Audiences worldwide can look forward to the theatrical release of Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure in 3D on December 26, 2024. The film promises to deliver a universally appealing fantasy adventure—a visual and emotional spectacle not to be missed.







MENAFN23122024004053011591ID1109023861