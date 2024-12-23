Mortgage-Free Author Hosts Free Masterclass To Stop Homeowners From Paying Nearly Double And Triple Their Mortgages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mujiba Salaam Parker,“The Empowerment Queen”, who was formerly homeless, bankrupt, and on welfare, but still managed to pay off her 30-year mortgage in less than three years, is excited to announce her upcoming FREE Masterclass titled "MORTGAGE SECRETS: How to Save More and Pay Less ." This transformative session is designed to empower homeowners with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions, slash years off their mortgage, save thousands in interest, and achieve financial independence.

For too long, homeowners have been overpaying in interest and mortgage insurance for their homes. In fact, those who take the full 30 years to pay off their homes often pay nearly double and sometimes triple the original mortgage, depending on the interest rate. Parker will reveal insider strategies every homeowner needs to know to experience significant savings and reduced financial stress.

"This is more than just a Masterclass," says Parker. "It's an opportunity to take control of your mortgage, save thousands of dollars, and move closer to financial freedom. As someone who paid off a 30-year mortgage in less than three years, I'm here to teach you how you can pay off your mortgage early too!" This year, Parker explained in her How I Paid Off My 30-Year Mortgage in Less Than 3 Years! Report how she overcame being homeless, bankrupt, and on welfare and then paid off her mortgage in record time. By doing so, she saved nearly $100,000 in interest and mortgage insurance that would have been paid to the mortgage company for the remaining 27 years.

In the free Masterclass MORTGAGE SECRETS: How to Save More and Pay Less, Parker will explain the mindset needed to pay off mortgages fast, how mortgages are structured for homeowners to overpay for their homes, how to calculate how fast and how much individuals can save by paying off their mortgage early, strategies to build equity quickly, and the benefits of being mortgage-free. Attendees will also learn practical steps they can take to reduce their mortgage burden. The free Masterclass will be held live, online on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8pm EST. To register for MORTGAGE SECRETS: How to Save More and Pay Less, visit .

Mujiba Salaam Parker,“The Empowerment Queen”, is a financial empowerment coach, author, and motivational speaker dedicated to helping individuals achieve financial freedom and peace of mind. Drawing from her personal experience of overcoming financial hardship and mastering her own mortgage, she inspires others to take control of their finances and receive their desires.

