Spectral AI Receives Favorable News From NASDAQ

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Spectral AI (NASDAQ: MDAI) developer of the AI-driven DeepView® System, which received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA in 2018, that uses multi-spectral imaging and algorithms to predict burn healing potential, is pleased to announce that on December 20, 2024 the Company received a“moot” letter from confirming that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable listing standards for its continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital and that a further hearing regarding the Company's compliance is no longer necessary.

“I am thrilled to announce that we continue to successfully meet our Nasdaq's compliance standards,” said Dr. Michael DiMaio, Chairman of Spectral AI's Board of Directors.“This confirmation reflects our team's hard work and commitment. We are equally excited about the progress we are making towards our submission to the FDA, as we continue to innovate and strive for excellence in serving our stakeholders and the medical community.”

MDAI shares gathered 18 cents, or 9.5%, to $2.07.









MENAFN23122024000212011056ID1109025047