Innovative Home-Based Sustainability Education Preschool Franchise, Little Tree Huggers, To Open Virginia Location 2025

Amber Hutchison will be bringing a new Little Tree Huggers location to Bluemont, VA.

The unique nature-based preschool model is set to open its first franchise in Bluemont, Virginia in February 2025.

- Amber Hutchison, franchise partnerLEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Little Tree Huggers (LTH) Preschool, a Virginia-based, nationally acclaimed preschool model that focuses on sustainability education in an outdoor setting, has just announced its newest franchise partner, Amber Hutchison. The new - and first-ever - franchise location is set to open in February of 2025 under the name Raven Rocks Nature Preschool, bringing the award-winning LTH nature-based curriculum to Bluemont, Virginia.According to Hutchison, a mother of two young children, she was inspired to take part in the Little Tree Huggers Preschool franchise family by her personal experience as a parent of two Little Tree Huggers students. She purchased a 7-acre property in Bluemont and specifically curated the space to help children learn, explore, and thrive within the LTH nature-focused program.“I've designed this preschool to blend my love for early childhood education with the transformative power of outdoor learning. Each day at Raven Rocks is filled with hands-on exploration, creativity, and a strong connection with our beautiful earth,” she shared in a statement on her LTH webpage.A former Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and a passionate advocate for outdoor childhood experience, Hutchison hails from Southwest Florida with an innate drive for nature, exploration, and adventure. She carries with her a deep experience in leadership, organization, and goal pursuit, all cemented by her time in the Department of Defense's logistics management.Little Tree Huggers continues to expand its franchise family. The team offers interest free financing, in-depth training and ongoing support for all of its franchise partners. More information about Little Tree Huggers franchise opportunity can be found at .ABOUT Little Tree HuggersLittle Tree Huggers, a recipient of the 2023 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools Award and the 2023 Loudoun County Small Business Sustainability Award, was first founded in 2015. The bilingual, nature-based preschool is a revolutionary partnership of bilingual environmental educational initiatives, dedicated to breaking down barriers to sustainability in all areas of society.Little Tree Huggers works hand in hand with its charitable arm, Little Tree Huggers Earth Center, a nonprofit, nondenominational environmental educational initiative focused on growing the LTH family and setting the bar higher for attainable sustainability education for all people worldwide. Learn more about Little Tree Huggers Preschool at .

