Defense Forces Do Not Confirm Information About Possible Encirclement Of AFU In Vremivsk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in the Vremivsk sector is complicated, with Russian conducting more than 40 assault operations a day for several days in a row, but it is not possible to talk about the possible encirclement of Ukrainian troops.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has been conducting more than 40 assault operations in the Vremivsk sector for several days in a row: yesterday - 47, today - 44. They are trying to bypass Novosilka from the eastern flank and even from the north. At the same time, the Southern Defense Forces are aware of these intentions, are actively defending, conducting stabilization measures, and therefore it is too early to talk about any encirclement,” noted Voloshyn.

He added that the enemy is suffering heavy losses, with the Defense Forces eliminating about 200 occupants and dozens of enemy vehicles every day.

“Yesterday 8 tanks and up to fifteen armored vehicles were destroyed. Today - 4 tanks and up to 5 armored combat vehicles. Our defenders are destroying their forces that are trying to break into our defense, where possible, they are conducting active combat operations to restore their positions,” the spokesman said.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian military publicist Deep State said that the defense garrison of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Makarivka near Velyka Novosilka on the so-called Vremivsky ledge is at risk of being surrounded.