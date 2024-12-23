Israeli attack targets displaced Palestinians' tents in ‘safe zone’ in southern Gaza, killing 7

(MENAFN) On Sunday, an Israeli targeted displaced Palestinians' tents in southern Gaza, resulting in at least seven deaths and several injuries. The airstrike struck an area previously designated as a "safe zone" by the Israeli military, causing the tents to catch fire. Medical teams were promptly dispatched to assist the wounded, and the Gaza Civil Defense Directorate confirmed that the strike took place near the British hospital in the Al-Mawasi area, close to Khan Younis.



Eyewitnesses reported that civilians, along with civil defense teams, worked quickly to contain the fire and rescue those trapped in the tents. This attack is part of a broader pattern of Israeli military operations that have increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and religious sites. Despite claims by Israel that these strikes were aimed at Hamas targets, the lack of evidence raises concerns about the legitimacy of these actions under international law.



Since the onset of Israel’s offensive on October 7, 2023, more than 45,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed. The ongoing violence has drawn international condemnation, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.



In addition to the ICC’s actions, Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. The legal proceedings and widespread international criticism reflect the growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with calls for accountability for violations of international law and the protection of civilian life.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109022731