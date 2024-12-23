A Handy Christmas Present For Families In The UK: Klender, The Most Beloved Dutch Family Calendar App, Launches Today!

(MENAFN- Pressat) 23 December 2024

Just in time for the holidays and with 2025 around the corner, after years of development in close collaboration with Dutch families, family calendar Klender is finally here to help UK families tackle the chaos of modern family life.

Launching today at 14:00, this app, cherished by its users, brings a little Dutch ingenuity to your daily hustle. Say goodbye to calendar confusion and hello to a stress-free family life in the new year!

“We created Klender to eliminate the chaos that comes with managing a busy household,” says Ewout de Langen, founder of Klender.“From shared calendars and to-do lists to special reminders for birthdays and holidays, Klender keeps everyone on the same page, no more last-minute surprises!”

Because Family Life is Hectic Enough

Let's face it: managing a household is no small feat. Between work commitments, school runs, grocery shopping, and trying to remember if the cat's vet appointment is today or next week, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. That's where Klender steps in – the all-in-one app designed by families, for families, to bring order to the madness.

Klender's simple yet flexible design makes it a breeze to coordinate schedules, manage shared shopping lists, and keep everyone on the same page (literally). With glowing reviews flooding in daily, users love how Klender combines practicality with ease of use. As one Dutch user puts it:“Klender is a lifesaver. Our family hasn't double-booked since we started using it!”

The Gift of Time and Peace of Mind

What better way to embrace 2025 than with a resolution to make family life less stressful and more enjoyable? At Klender, we believe that your time and peace of mind are priceless. That's why we've spent years perfecting the most user-friendly calendar app for families, working closely with the people who matter most: you.

Unlike other apps, Klender doesn't use your data for commercial purposes. We prioritise your privacy and trust, because a family calendar should work for your family, not for advertisers. And the best part? Klender doesn't just work – it works beautifully. Whether you're scheduling the kids' football practice, planning a festive dinner, or just trying to remember what's on the shopping list, Klender has you covered.

Goodbye Chaos, Hello 2025

As a small, independent Dutch company, Klender was created by families who knew there had to be a better way to juggle life's many demands. With no marketing budget and a steadfast refusal to compromise on user trust, Klender has grown purely through word-of-mouth and rave reviews. We're proud to be the go-to app for families who value simplicity, clarity, and connection.

So why not give Klender a try? With free access to our app, you can start 2025 off on the right foot – calm, organised, and ready to embrace everything the new year has in store. Let's work together for a stress-free, harmonious 2025!

Want to Know More?

Visit href="" c to read translations of our glowing Dutch and German reviews. See for yourself why Klender is the most beloved family calendar across Europe.

About the Klender App

Key features include:



A shared calendar that's easy to use and accessible on all devices (Android, iOS, and web).

Shared lists for groceries, tasks, or holiday plans.

Handy tools like colour-coded members, birthday reminders, and quick appointment confirmations. Privacy at its core-no commercial use of your data.

Klender is a shared calendar app designed specifically for busy families. Assign each family member their own colour for easy organisation, sync seamlessly across devices, and enjoy shared lists for groceries and reminders. Accessible via app or browser, Klender is always at your fingertips. And for those who prefer a more traditional approach, you can print your Klender and stick it on the fridge. Because at Klender, we believe that family life deserves to be simple, stress-free, and, most importantly, together.