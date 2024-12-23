Ship Evacuating Russian Equipment From Syria Breaks Down In Open Sea - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The cargo ship Sparta, which Russia sent to evacuate its weapons and equipment from Syria, broke down along the way.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"They didn't make it. The ship evacuating Russian from Syria broke down in the open sea. The cargo ship Sparta, which Russia sent to evacuate its weapons and equipment from Syria, broke down along the way – the pipe of the main engine failed. The Russian crew are trying to fix the problem while drifting in the open sea off the coast of Portugal," the report says.

At the same time, the agency noted that the remaining part of the Russian contingent in Syria has completed the withdrawal from remote areas and is now amassed at only two bases, Khmeimim and Tartus.

Ukraine coordinating with partners on food aid for– Zelensky

In addition, as per Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians have begun to transfer part of their weapons and equipment from the port of Tartus to Libya by sea.

The Russian military in Syria is also actively discussing the alleged demand of the new authorities of this country to Moscow to completely withdraw its military contingent from Syrian territory, in particular from the bases in Khmeimim and Tartus, no later than February 20, 2025.

"The step is allegedly connected with the desire of the new authorities in Damascus to achieve the lifting of international sanctions," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 21, as a result of a successful operation, the HUR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated 31 Ukrainian citizens and three Syrian citizens, relatives of Ukrainians, from Syria via Lebanon.

Photo: HUR