Japan's anime market’s revenue surpasses USD21 billion for first time

(MENAFN) Japan's anime market is on track to achieve a historic milestone in 2023, with revenue surpassing 3 trillion yen for the first time. According to a report by the Japan Animation Association, the sector’s total revenue for the year is estimated at approximately 3.3 trillion yen, equivalent to about USD21 billion. This represents a remarkable 14 percent increase compared to the previous record set in 2022. The growth highlights the increasing global demand for Japanese animation and its expanding influence across international markets.



A significant driver of this growth has been overseas sales, which encompass distribution contracts and a wide range of related merchandise. Revenue from international markets reached about USD11 billion, marking an 18 percent rise from the previous year. This growth underscores the popularity of anime beyond Japan, as international audiences continue to embrace its unique storytelling and artistic styles. The report also noted a sharp surge in online distribution sales, which increased by an impressive 50 percent year-on-year to approximately USD1.6 billion.



In addition to digital sales, merchandise associated with anime also contributed substantially to the sector’s revenue. Sales of goods related to popular series brought in about USD4.5 billion, reflecting the enduring appeal of anime characters and their associated products. These items, ranging from figurines to clothing, play a crucial role in sustaining the industry’s financial success and global reach.



Another key contributor to the anime industry’s earnings was live entertainment, including concerts and events inspired by beloved franchises. Revenue from such live shows amounted to around USD700 million. These events, which often attract dedicated fans from around the world, provide immersive experiences that deepen audience engagement. Together, these diverse revenue streams have solidified Japan’s position as a global leader in animation.

