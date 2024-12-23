Alex regrets nose job in south Korea after complications and corrective surgery

(MENAFN) Alex believed that traveling to South Korea for the procedure was an obvious choice after researching the cost differences between rhinoplasty, also referred to as a "nose job," in the US and South Korea.



Alex, who requested not to be identified by her given name, told Al Jazeera that she had made the decision to have the procedure in the nation "known as number one in plastic surgery" since it was "clear whether it would cost USD30,000 or USD6,000."



However, the artist was dealing with serious issues less than a year later.



Back in the US, an emergency removal was required since the implant from her operation had started to poke through her skin.



She remarked, clearly upset, "Had I known what I know now, I would have never done it," as she detailed her continuous battle with issues like a crooked nose and a noticeable hole that needed corrective surgery.



“I don’t think I’ll ever go back to Korea to do surgery because of this.”



