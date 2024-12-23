Autel IMEA Hosts Annual Partners Summit And Gala Dinner, Launches New EV Chargers And Advanced Automotive Diagnostic Sol...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Autel IMEA, a global leader in EV charging innovations and automotive diagnostic solutions, recently hosted its Annual Partners Summit and Dealer Gala at the prestigious W Dubai – The Palm, celebrating another year of growth, innovation, and strong partnerships across the region.

The three-day event, which took place from December 13th to 15th, 2024, brought together Autel's valued partners, dealers, and leaders from India, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. Attendees were treated to a series of exciting announcements, product launches, and engaging activities, further showcasing Autel's dedication to powering the planet with cutting-edge solutions and sustainable practices.

New Product Launches: EV Chargers and Advanced Automotive Diagnostic Solutions

At the summit, Autel unveiled its highly anticipated NEW MaxiCharger DC Series of EV chargers - featuring the DH480 and DS480 models - alongside its new automotive diagnostic tools featuring MaxiSYS MS Ultra S2, positioning the company as a leader in both sectors.

The NEW MaxiCharger DC Series of EV Chargers: Revolutionizing the EV Charging Technology

The DH480 and DS480 represent the next-generation EV charging, combining 480 kW fast charging capabilities, AI-driven technologies, and high energy efficiency. These chargers are designed to meet the demands of fleet management, high-traffic locations, and industrial applications, offering adaptable port configurations and intuitive user interfaces.



MaxiCharger DH480: Offers 1-4 ports, delivers 96% peak efficiency, and provides flexibility with different screen options, including an LCD touchscreen up to 27 inches - making it ideal for fleet management, roadside stops, and industrial energy demands. MaxiCharger DS480: Supports 1-8 ports, features a compact 0.1m2 footprint design with an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, and is perfect for locations like shopping malls, airports, and industrial zones.

These chargers set a new standard for EV infrastructure, combining flexible and high-performance solutions to meet the growing energy demands of electric vehicles.

Advanced Automotive Diagnostic Solutions

Autel also introduced several new products in automotive diagnostics, TPMS, EV battery diagnostics, ADAS, and IMMO:



Autel MaxiSYS MS Ultra S2: A next-generation diagnostic tool with hands-free voice assistance, AI-driven vehicle inspection, and a 13.7-inch display, enhancing precision and efficiency for automotive professionals.

Autel MaxiSYS IA1000WA: An all-in-one system for diagnostics, alignment, and ADAS calibration, with automated optical target placement and precise camera-laser positioning.

Autel MaxiTPMS ITS600 CV: A wireless TPMS solution for commercial and passenger vehicles, featuring MX-Sensor programming and OBDII relearning.

Autel MX-Sensor CVS-A001: A programmable TPMS sensor for commercial vehicles, offering broad compatibility with various makes and models. Autel Supermodel Chip: A universal transponder chip that supports a wide range of immobilizer systems, simplifying key programming tasks for vehicles across global markets.

Dealer Gala Dinner and Recognition

In the evening, Autel hosted its highly anticipated Gala Dinner, where top-performing dealers were recognized for their exceptional contributions in 2024. The Autel Dealer of the Year Award was presented to a dealer who demonstrated outstanding performance, dedication, and impact in driving Autel's success across the region.

The night featured a raffle draw, entertainment, and networking, creating an enjoyable and celebratory atmosphere for all attendees.

Commitment to Social Responsibility: Continued Mangrove Tree Planting Initiative

On the morning of December 14th, Autel continued its Mangrove Tree Planting Initiative as part of its Autel Social Responsibility Program. This event, held at the Jebel Ali Marine Reserve, was a continuation of Autel's ongoing efforts to support the environment and promote sustainability in the region.

Autel's regional partners and dealers actively participated in planting mangrove trees, which play a critical role in marine biodiversity and climate change mitigation. Each tree planted was registered in the name of the participant, providing a personal connection to the environmental initiative.

Looking Ahead

As Autel continues to expand its footprint in the region, the company remains focused on driving innovation, fostering strong partnerships, and prioritizing sustainability. The Annual Partners Summit and Gala Dinner are a testament to Autel's unwavering commitment to creating solutions that benefit both its customers and the environment.

KEMIN ZUO, Regional Director of AUTEL IMEA DMCC, said,“The launch of our latest EV charging solution marks a significant milestone for Autel and reinforces our commitment to advancing e-mobility across the IMEA region. This event is not just about unveiling a new product - it is a celebration of the growth, achievements, and partnerships that have brought us here today.

“At Autel, we are proud to have earned the trust of our dealers and customers, whose collaboration and dedication have been instrumental to our success. As governments and businesses across the region embrace sustainable transportation, Autel remains at the forefront, delivering innovative, reliable, and future-ready charging solutions.

“Together, we are shaping a smarter, greener future - one powered by innovation and strengthened by partnership. We look forward to continuing this transformative journey with you.”

For more information about Autel IMEA and its products, please visit .

About Autel

Autel is a global leader in EV charging innovations and advanced automotive diagnostic tools. With a strong focus on cutting-edge technology and sustainability, Autel delivers high-quality products that empower businesses and technicians across the automotive aftermarket and e-mobility sectors. The company is also committed to social responsibility and environmental initiatives that help create a greener, more connected future.

