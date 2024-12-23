UAE Residents Favour Family-Friendly, Smart Home Gifts, Yango Group Survey Reveals

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) 57% of UAE residents expressed interest in receiving an AI-powered smart speaker as a gift when given a choice of 23 different smart devices. This data was gathered through a survey conducted by Researchscape International and commissioned by the global tech company Yango Group.

According to the same survey, 51% of respondents prefer gifts the whole family can enjoy together. 45% of people are interested in gifting or receiving smart devices for convenience and entertainment. Finally, 49% of survey respondents prioritize gifts that enhance their home environment.

Swithin D'Silva, Director of International Business at Yasmina, Yango Middle East, commented,“With the festive season already underway, Yasmina speakers seem to tick all the boxes for UAE customers looking to give their friends, colleagues, and loved ones a truly special gift. Their powerful sound, stylish design, and smart home features, along with the built-in human-like AI assistant, make them the perfect gift this holiday season.”

Immersive entertainment experience

Users can transform their entire home into an interconnected audio space by placing smart speakers in every room and then linking their music streaming.

To fully enjoy everything Yasmina speakers have to offer, including music streaming and recommendations, users need to activate a subscription to Yango Play.

Smart home hub

With Yasmina smart speakers, users can control all their connected devices from one convenient hub, using just their voice. The speakers seamlessly integrate with a wide range of devices from multiple global smart home brands, while the AI assistant maintains the perfect home temperature by automatically adjusting devices like humidifiers and air conditioning.

Advanced AI capabilities

The smart speakers can communicate with you in both English and Arabic using AI to maintain engaging, fun, and consistent conversations that feel as natural as talking to a real person.

Powered by a cutting-edge LLM model, Yasmina adds several advanced AI features to the smart speakers - it simplifies daily tasks by providing help with decision-making, generating new ideas, and clarifying complex concepts.

Yasmina smart speakers are available through various retail and online outlets across the UAE. For more information, visit .

The findings are based on an online survey conducted among 500 participants from the UAE in February 2024. The study was commissioned by Yango and carried out by Researchscape International.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

