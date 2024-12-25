Dense Fog Grips Delhi Amid 'Very Poor' Air Quality; Trains, Flights Delayed

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Delhi continues to grapple with dense fog, significantly lowering visibility across multiple areas for consecutive days. The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality (AQI) recorded at 343 at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), key areas such as R.K. Puram (391), Jahangirpuri (375), and Rohini (377) reported particularly high AQI levels. Other notable readings included Vivek Vihar (372), Okhla Phase 2 (369), and Anand Vihar (370).

On Thursday, dense fog disrupted travel, causing difficulties for commuters. Flight operations, particularly for aircraft not equipped for low-visibility landings, were affected. The airport authorities urged passengers to contact airlines for real-time updates and issued an apology for any inconvenience.

Additionally, up to 18 trains departing from the national capital for different destinations across the countries were also delayed for a few hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, citing a fresh western disturbance that is expected to bring thunderstorms, rain, and dense fog. A slight dip in the minimum temperature by up to 1 degree Celsius was observed over the past 24 hours. Temperatures ranged between 20-21 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 8-10 degrees Celsius (minimum).

The IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with chances of very light rain. Weather forecasts for December 27 suggest a predominantly cloudy day, with light to moderate rain, lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely in Delhi and the NCR region during the evening and night.

Additionally, smog and shallow fog are expected to reappear in the evening, likely decreasing visibility as night approaches. These conditions are expected to continue throughout the night.

The CPCB's AQI classification ranges from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe plus' (above 450), with Delhi's current 'very poor' levels still posing health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. As winter intensifies, air quality monitoring and preventive measures remain critical in the region.

Authorities recommend residents remain cautious and limit outdoor exposure, given the hazardous air quality and challenging weather conditions.