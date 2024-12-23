Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3212188 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Commerce Khalifa Al-Ajeel and Omani counterpart Qais Al-Yousef stress importance of bilateral economic and commercial cooperation. 3212164 KUWAIT -- The official gazette (Kuwait Alyoum) publishes decree-into-law 116/2024, amending provisions of the Amiri Decree 15/1959 on citizenship. 3212177 KUWAIT -- Today marks the 90th anniversary of establishing Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a national establishment that attained leadership in oil and exploration and production. 3212158 ISTANBUL -- Hagia Sophia mosque is a world-level historic and cultural landmark symbolizing a historic period stretching for more than 1,400 years. (end) rk

