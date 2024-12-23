Rising Health And Fitness Trends: Key Driver Transforming The Electrolyte Mixes Market In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electrolyte Mixes Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The electrolyte mixes market size has grown rapidly in recent years . It will grow from $36.56 billion in 2023 to $40.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness among consumers regarding electrolyte-based products, strong economic growth in emerging markets, influence of digital media marketing and social media and growing number of health-conscious consumers.

Are you interested in knowing the future prospects of the electrolyte mixes market?

The electrolyte mixes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $61.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing organic food consumption, growing demand for immunity boosting beverages and rising trend of digitization. Key trends in the forecast period will focus on products for women and millennials, clean labels, smart brands, innovative flavors and packaging, ready-to-drink electrolyte mixes and vegan and plant based functional drinks.

Delve deeper into these facts and figures by exploring a sample of the report here:

What is fueling the growth of the electrolyte mixes market?

The growing health and fitness industry is expected to propel the expansion of the electrolyte mixes market in the forecast period. The health and fitness business has seen tremendous growth in recent years as more individuals participate in exercise activities and increasing demand for items such as electrolyte mixes, which serve to facilitate vital biological functions. For instance, in 2022, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association SFIA, a US-based industry association of the sports and fitness industry, 237 million US citizens participated in at least one sport, which was an increase of 1.9% from 2021. Further, Cardio kickboxing had the highest year-on-year increase with 8.5% from 2021 to 2022.

Which companies are making strides in the electrolyte mixes market?

Major companies operating in the electrolyte mixes market report are PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, Prestige Brands Holdings, Vega US, Kent corporation, Vitalyte Electrolyte, Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix, Liquid I.V., Hydration Multiplier, Gatorade Endurance Formula Powder, Nuun Sport Drink Tablets, Ultima Replenisher Mix, Dr. Price's Electrolyte Mix, Emergen-C Electro Mix, Refresco, and many others.

These companies are leading the way in terms of innovation and market reach, capitalizing on the growing trend of health and fitness and the increasing demand for electrolyte mixes among consumers.

You can access the full report here:

Which market trends will shape the future of the electrolyte mixes market?

Functional ready-to-drink beverages are a fast-growing trend among millennial-aged consumers. Aspiring for a healthier lifestyle with convenience, this demographics has been a primary target for these products. Lifestyle-led launches, diverse new product development, and carefully styled packaging have been cornerstones in this competitive landscape. Instagram-friendly brand identities, innovative flavors and formulations, and a focus on natural ingredients have created an aspirational image for these beverages. For example, in June 2022, Kyäni, Inc. announced the launch of Kyäni Electo- a first-of-its-kind electrolyte drink mix that combines electrolyte minerals for hydration and a proprietary NR-8 polyphenol blend for nitric oxide regeneration.

How is the electrolyte mixes market segmented?

The electrolyte mixes market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product Type: RTD Beverages, Electrolyte Powders, Tablets, Other Product Types

2 By Application: Energy Drink, Medical Solution, Other Applications

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Which regions hold a significant share in the electrolyte mixes market?

North America was the largest region in the electrolyte mixes market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period, representing both a challenge and an opportunity for businesses looking to expand their global reach.

