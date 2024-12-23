Seoul Military: North Korea Deploys More Troops To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- North Korea is preparing to deploy additional and military equipment to Russia, possibly including drones, in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine, said Seoul's military Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The assessment came as North Korea is believed to have sent thousands of troops to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine, with the number of casualties estimated to be around 1,100, according to the South's National Intelligence Service.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, "A comprehensive assessment of multiple intelligence shows that North Korea is preparing to rotate or increase the deployment of troops (in Russia), while currently supplying 240 mm rocket launchers and 170 mm self-propelled artillery."

There are signs North Korea is manufacturing and supplying suicide drones, which were first unveiled during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's on-site inspection in November, JCS added.

Last month, the North's state media reported that Kim observed an on-site test of various types of suicide attack drones, and called for the full-scale production of the weapons that are increasingly becoming important in modern warfare due to their cost effectiveness.

The military is monitoring the situation following signs that North Korea has expressed its intent to provide loitering munitions to Russia, the JCS said, without providing further details. (end)

