Iran reports 37 percent increase in transit of commodities through ports

(MENAFN) Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported a 37 percent increase in the transit of commodities through the country’s ports during the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20. Ali-Akbar Safaei, the head of the PMO, shared that a total of 9.366 million tons of goods have been transited through Iranian ports in the first eight months of the year.



Iran's strategic geographical location plays a critical role in its trade and transit relations, positioning the country as a key player in several important international corridors. Its ports serve as vital passages for goods traveling between major trade hubs, enhancing its role in regional and global trade networks.



Despite facing ongoing U.S. sanctions, Iran’s ports remain essential for the country’s import-export activities, acting as crucial gateways for goods entering and leaving the country. The importance of these ports in supporting the economy has made their development and expansion a priority for the government, which is focusing on enhancing infrastructure and services to facilitate trade.



To further bolster its position in regional trade, the Iranian government has been implementing projects aimed at developing port infrastructure. These initiatives include measures to encourage private investment and improve the loading and unloading processes, particularly for essential goods, ensuring that the ports can accommodate growing demand efficiently.

