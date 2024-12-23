Real Madrid wins 4-2 against Sevilla in Navas’ final match as professional footballer

(MENAFN) secured a 4-2 victory over Sevilla on Sunday in what was the final game of 39-year-old veteran right winger and full-back Jesús Navas’ professional career. The Sevilla captain made a second-half appearance at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where the crowd paid tribute to his remarkable career.



Navas, who played 705 matches for Sevilla, scored 39 goals and provided 119 assists during his two spells with the club. He was instrumental in Sevilla’s success, contributing to four Europa League titles. On the international stage, Navas was part of Spain’s squads that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO 2012, and UEFA EURO 2024. Additionally, he enjoyed success with Manchester City, winning the 2014 English Premier League title.



In Sunday’s match, Real Madrid opened the scoring through French superstar Kylian Mbappé, who unleashed a stunning long-range strike. Federico Valverde doubled the lead in the 20th minute with another spectacular shot from distance. Brazilian winger Rodrygo made it 3-0 just before Sevilla’s Isaac Romero responded with a header to reduce the deficit.



In the second half, Brahim Díaz extended Real Madrid's lead to 4-1 in the 53rd minute with a composed finish following excellent teamwork. Sevilla managed to pull another goal back late in the match when Dodi Lukebakio scored on a quick counterattack in the 85th minute, but Real Madrid held on to secure the win.

