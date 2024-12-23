Turkey-trained Syrians play vital role in rebuilding their country

(MENAFN) The contribution of Syrian graduates from Turkey to the reconstruction of their war-torn nation and the strengthening of bilateral ties is of "great significance," stated Abdullah Eren, head of Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), on Saturday.



“Following the end of the 61-year Baath in Syria, the country has entered a historic transformation process,” Eren wrote on X.



He emphasized that Turkey’s educational support and regional cooperation would serve as key elements in rebuilding Syria. "Syrian graduates who received education in Turkey taking up critical roles in the reconstruction of their country is of great significance both for the brother Syrian people and for Turkey-Syria relations,” he said.



Eren expressed satisfaction with the appointments of Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani as interim Foreign Minister and Azzam al-Gharib as Governor of Aleppo.



Shibani, who holds a master’s degree in Political Science and International Relations from Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, and Gharib, a graduate of Bingol University with a master’s degree in Islamic Studies, are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping Syria’s future.



The transformation follows the ousting of Bashar Assad, who fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime groups seized Damascus, ending the Baath Party’s 61-year rule.

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109022554