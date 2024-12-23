AAFT Celebrates 100Th Anniversary Of Raj Kapoor At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 17th Global Festival Noida witnessed a historic celebration as the festival and its dedicated management team honored the 100th anniversary of the legendary filmmaker, actor, and director Raj Kapoor-one of the most iconic names in Indian cinema.



The festival campus was transformed into a vibrant homage to Raj Kapoor, thanks to the collaborative efforts of AAFT School of Interior Design and AAFT School of Fine Arts. Their creative decorations and installations breathed life into the festival environment, earning widespread appreciation from attendees.



“Wow! The whole campus is bubbling with new energy. The environment has been transformed through the efforts of the students of Interior Design and Fine Arts, who have truly brought Raj Kapoor to life. Every filmmaker, film lover, and student has been captivated by the arrangements highlighting 100 years of Raj Kapoor,” said Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University.



The celebration included visual tributes to Raj Kapoor's illustrious career, showcasing his timeless contributions to Indian cinema. Attendees were treated to engaging exhibits, thematic designs, and curated spaces that resonated with the essence of his cinematic legacy.



The event served as a platform to inspire budding filmmakers and artists, emphasizing the enduring influence of Raj Kapoor's work on global cinema.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT