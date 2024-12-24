Blake Lively's It Ends With Us Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Defends Her Amid Sexual Harassment Case Against Justin Baldoni

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blake Lively's co-star from It Ends with Us, Brandon Sklenar, has publicly defended the after a bombshell sexual harassment complaint was filed against their co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Baldoni of ignoring her consent, colluding to smear her reputation, and other serious allegations, as reported.

Sklenar addressed the dispute between his co-stars by sharing a screenshot of a New York Times article detailing Lively 's allegations against Baldoni .“For the love of God, read this,” he wrote on his Instagram story, tagging the 37-year-old actress and adding a red heart emoji beside her account name.

Lively, who filed the sexual harassment complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, is reportedly taking legal action as the first step toward an official lawsuit against Baldoni .

In addition to his recent Instagram post, Sklenar had defended Lively back in August. In a statement shared on Instagram, which is pinned on his page, Sklenar expressed his belief that the personal matters behind the scenes should not overshadow the film's message. "What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film," Sklenar wrote at the time, criticizing the "amount of negativity" surrounding the production.

He also highlighted the empowering message that the film aims to convey. "Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves," he stated, underscoring the importance of supporting the women involved in the film.

Sklenar continued by pointing out that the intention behind It Ends with Us was to inspire and support those who have experienced domestic abuse and trauma. "There isn't a single person (involved) in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this," he added.“It's meant to inspire. It's meant to validate and recognize. It's meant to instill hope.”

The actor further emphasized that the film's message should focus on empowering women, not vilifying them.“It's not meant to make the women the 'bad guy,'” Sklenar concluded, stressing that the film's goal was to spread love, courage, and awareness.

| 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover stands by Blake Lively amid Baldoni case

As the controversy continues to unfold, Sklenar's defense of Lively highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding It Ends with Us and its production.

Blake Lively's lawsuit

Lively has filed a lawsuit against her former It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and a campaign to harm her reputation.

Specific allegations

The lawsuit details several demands Lively made during filming, including removing explicit content from the script, halting inappropriate discussions, and addressing hostile work conditions. She also accused Baldoni of "social manipulation" to damage her public image after filming.

| Justin Baldoni was 'honored at event celebrating men who elevate women' Meeting to address issues

Lively claims that a meeting, which included her husband Ryan Reynolds, was convened to address the hostile work environment and her concerns, such as prohibiting nude videos, stopping discussions of Baldoni's alleged pornography addiction, and halting inappropriate comments about her personal life.

| Who is Justin Baldoni? Actor who is accused of sexual harassment by Blake Lively Sexual content in script

Lively requested no additional explicit content or sex scenes be added to the script.

Baldoni's denial

Baldoni 's legal team has denied the allegations, calling them false, outrageous, and a deliberate attempt to fix Lively's negative reputation. They also claim Lively was difficult to work with on set and threatened to not promote the film.