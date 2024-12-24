Allo Secures $100 Million In Debt Financing To Expand Bitcoin-Backed Lending Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bolstering its position in the ecosystem, Allo has staked over 544 (valued at $50M+) through the Babylon Staking Protocol. This positions Allo as a key player in enabling Bitcoin-secured networks, with its BTC staking solution minting the $alloBTC token featured prominently on DeFiLlama .



The financing round, facilitated by a consortium of lenders including Greengage and a long-standing US institution, reflects rising demand for Bitcoin-secured lending solutions as Allo continues to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology. Sean Kiernan, CEO of Greengage, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're excited to support this much-needed new venture and look forward to seeing great things to come."

Allo's growth trajectory is underscored by its inclusion in the Binance Labs and BNB Chain MVB Accelerator program, securing up to $750,000 in investment. Allo is also gearing up to launch its native $RWA cryptocurrency, adding new utility to its ecosystem. Additionally, Allo has also made strides in tokenizing real-world assets, with over $2.2 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL) across various assets on the BNB Chain. Allo's innovative onchain RWA fund solution allows anyone to create funds in under 60 seconds, opening new opportunities for asset management.

Addressing the $900 trillion real-world asset opportunity, Allo continues to pioneer tokenization solutions that seamlessly integrate traditional and digital finance. The company has also secured a $50 million term sheet for lending against SpaceX stock, enabling efficient borrowing solutions for private market shareholders.

Allo's achievements have garnered recognition, including acceptance into the Qatar Financial Center Digital Asset Lab, underscoring the platform's commitment to regulatory compliance and technological advancement. With strategic partnerships across the ecosystem-including BNB Chain, Binance Labs, Cobo,

Babylon, and Chainlink-Allo is supported by a robust network of industry leaders.

Allo's experienced team, boasting over 60 years of combined expertise in cryptocurrency and real-world assets, remains dedicated to unlocking new opportunities and driving innovation in the decentralized financial ecosystem.

For more information, visit Allo.

SOURCE Allo