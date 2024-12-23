Heartfulness Institute And Plasma Water Solutions Inc. Strengthen Collaboration For Environment And Food Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kalla, Bharuch, Gujarat – December 20, 2024: In a groundbreaking move towards revolutionizing Indian agriculture, Plasma Water Solutions Inc., a US-based Agri-Tech company, and India's renowned Global NGO, Heartfulness Institute, have further strengthened their collaboration to combat the pressing challenges of food security and environmental sustainability. This strategic partnership, first announced a year ago, aims to introduce the next Green from India to the world, leveraging this innovative Plasma Waters to promote natural farming practices.



On November 6th and 7th, a pivotal conference was held at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Heartfulness, where key industry leaders, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and scientific research institutes gathered to discuss the future of sustainable agriculture. The event highlighted Plasma Water Solutions' cutting-edge cold-plasma technology, which offers a breakthrough approach to enhancing plant health and productivity.



Heartfulness Institute, known for its commitment to sustainable living, has long advocated for a circular economy and eco-friendly practices. At the forefront of these initiatives is Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (fondly called Daaji) – Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission , who has been a vocal proponent of Plasma Waters' technology for agricultural applications. On the occasion, Daaji inaugurated the first Plasma Waters site in Gujarat, located in Kalla village, Bharuch-an area known for heavy chemical usage in farming. During his visit, Daaji engaged with local farmers, stressing the importance of shifting to natural farming methods to safeguard human health, protect the environment, and ensure the well-being of farmers.



“This technology represents more than just an innovation; it's a necessity in today's world where chemical-laden food is harming our health,” said Daaji.“Natural farming practices, supported by Plasma Waters, are not just an option but an urgent need. I encourage all farmers to explore and test these solutions for the betterment of our future.”



Plasma Water Solutions has developed Plasma-ized WaterTM (PW) through its proprietary cold-plasma technology, which transforms water into ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species) rich Plasma-ized Water. This technology through seed treatment & foliar spray enhances crop health by improving germination rates, accelerating growth, preventing plant diseases, and boosting resilience to environmental stress. Extensive ongoing trials with leading agricultural institutions such as ICAR and ICRISAT coupled with farmers' field demonstrations have demonstrated the effectiveness of Plasma Waters technology in real-world farming environments, showing promising results without the need for chemicals.



Pragya Kalia, Managing Director of Plasma Water Solutions (India), emphasized the potential of this technology to place India at the forefront of global agricultural innovation while simultaneously preserving water resources and protecting human health.“By reducing reliance on harmful chemicals, Plasma Waters offers a sustainable solution that benefits farmers, consumers, and the environment alike,” Kalia remarked.



Heartfulness Institute and Heartyculture: A Commitment to Sustainability



Heartfulness Institute, founded in India in 1945, has long championed unity, peace, and sustainability. Through initiatives like Green Kanha, which promotes biodiversity conservation, and Heartyculture, which supports sustainable agricultural practices and afforestation, Heartfulness continues to lead efforts in creating a greener and healthier world. The collaboration with Plasma Water Solutions is an extension of the institute's broader environmental mission.



“Through our partnership with Plasma Water Solutions, we are not only promoting sustainable farming but also contributing to the larger goal of creating a sustainable and eco-conscious agricultural ecosystem in India and beyond,” said Daaji.





About Plasma Water Solutions (I) Pvt Ltd



Plasma Water Solutions Inc., a US-based technology company, specializes in the development of low-temperature plasma technologies to enhance water, soil, and plant health. The company's flagship product, Plasma-ized WaterTM, has been shown to significantly increase agricultural productivity while supporting natural farming practices. Operating across India, Germany, and Chile, Plasma Water Solutions is pioneering a new era of sustainable agriculture with its on-demand, real-time water treatment solutions.



About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.





