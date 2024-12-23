Chey Tae-won assures global business leaders of South Korea's economic stability

(MENAFN) Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has sent a letter to major chambers of commerce around the world, assuring them that South Korea’s economic system remains stable despite the political upheaval caused by the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The KCCI announced on Thursday that Chey addressed the letter to leaders of chambers of commerce in 127 countries and 116 foreign ambassadors to South Korea, emphasizing the country's economic resilience. He also highlighted South Korea's efforts to successfully host the APEC CEO Summit, which will take place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, next year.



As the chair of the 2025 APEC CEO Summit, Chey wrote, “Despite a series of challenges, the Korean economy continues to function normally.”



He continued, “With a high level of resilience and a stable market economy, we will overcome the current difficulties swiftly.”



Chey also urged continued interest and participation in APEC, emphasizing the summit’s role in fostering prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region. “The KCCI, alongside businesses and the government, will ensure that the 2025 APEC CEO Summit marks a significant milestone for the prosperity of APEC nations and their entrepreneurs,” he concluded.

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109022873