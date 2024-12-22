Siemens Healthineers To Acquire Varian Equipment Sales, Services In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Siemens Healthineers Egypt has finalized an agreement with IEC Medical Systems (Industry and Engineering Consultants for Medical Systems) to acquire the sales and service business of Varian equipment in Egypt. This acquisition, supported by Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Healthineers International AG, marks a significant expansion of Siemens Healthineers' offerings in the Egyptian healthcare market. The integration will broaden the company's portfolio to include advanced diagnostic imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and cutting-edge oncology treatments, further strengthening its presence in precision medicine.

IEC Medical Systems, a key player in cancer treatment technology since 2005, has specialized in the sales and service of Varian's radiotherapy devices and software solutions. With this acquisition, Siemens Healthineers continues to enhance its capabilities in oncology, following its 2021 acquisition of Varian, a U.S.-based leader in radiotherapy and cancer care.

Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, stated:“This acquisition is a transformative step for Siemens Healthineers Egypt, reinforcing our commitment to advancing healthcare in the country. By integrating Varian's state-of-the-art oncology solutions into our portfolio, we not only expand our capabilities but also ensure greater access to world-class cancer care for patients in Egypt.”

This acquisition underscores Siemens Healthineers' ongoing strategy to expand its global distribution network and deliver integrated healthcare solutions, with a particular focus on oncology and precision medicine in Egypt. It further strengthens the company's ability to provide innovative, comprehensive healthcare solutions to meet the growing needs of the Egyptian healthcare sector.