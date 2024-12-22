SSC To Enforce Minimum Wage Compliance Across Kingdom, Details Exemptions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Sunday announced its readiness to enforce the Tripartite Committee for Affairs' decision to raise the minimum wage for the years 2025–2027.

Under the new regulations, the minimum wage will increase from JD260 to JD290, effective January 1, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The SSC also said that the revised wage applies to all workers covered under the provisions of Labor Law No. 8 of 1996 and its amendments, regardless of the method of payment-daily, weekly, hourly, or otherwise.

The corporation also emphasised its commitment to ensuring compliance with the new minimum wage standards under the Social Security Law.

The SSC also noted that workers in the garment sector are exempt from this decision, adding that their wages are governed by a collective labour agreement between sector-specific organisations, with contributions subject to social security regulations.

The new minimum wage does not extend to non-Jordanian domestic workers, including cooks, gardeners, and similar roles, in line with the Tripartite Committee's stipulations, the SSC said.